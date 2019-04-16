Personal Finance

Winning $15.75 million Lotto Texas ticket sold at Houston convenience store

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A winning Lotto Texas ticket was sold right here in H-town!

The lucky $15.75 million winning lottery ticket was sold at Teddy's Food Market at 7702 Eastex Freeway.

The winning numbers from Saturday's drawing are 1, 4, 10, 14, 15, and 26.

Curious customers are now wondering who won the million dollar prize from their local convenience store.

"I hope it's one of my partners or one of my friends that I know really well," customer Hasley Andrews said.

The Texas Lottery Commission told ABC13 Eyewitness News that it received a call from a potential winner.

"I'm pretty sure it's one of our regular customers," Teddy's supervisor Salim Maknojia said.

The Texas law allows people who win more than $1 million to stay anonymous.

"Some of the legislatures around the country, including Texas, have decided to allow people for security reasons, safety reasons and to possibly shelter someone from trying to scam them out of their money," executive director of the Texas Lottery Commission, Gary Grief, said.

