Which odds are better? Powerball or picking perfect bracket

Money talks, and if it was speaking right now, it would probably tell you to build your March Madness bracket around the Duke Blue Devils.Yes, the frenzied college basketball postseason is upon us, drawing novices and close observers of the sport to the yearly tradition of guessing the outcome of dozens upon dozens of contests.In some cases, there are rewards for the most accurately guessed bracket. And, if you're lucky enough to work for Warren Buffett, there's a chance at winning $1 million a year for life, if you picked perfectly through the Sweet 16.The odds, though, of a perfectly bracket are insane: 1 in 9.2 quintillion, or 1 in 9,223,372,036,854,775,808, to be exact.While we're on the subject of money and odds, the multi-state Powerball lotto jackpot has surpassed half a billion dollars without anyone matching the winning numbers for more than two months.Players can match at least the Powerball, which is drawn of numbers 1 through 26 in drum separate from the main set of numbers, to win at least $4. The odds of winning a prize is 1 in 24.9, according to the lottery game.However, the odds of winning the more than $500 million on Wednesday night are 1 in 292 million. You'd have to match the Powerball and the five numbers drawn from numbers 1 through 69.And if you haven't deduced by now, you are more likely to win the Powerball jackpot than building a perfect NCAA tournament bracket."So, you're saying there's a chance?" Kinda.