When is Tax Day 2019? What to know about last day to file and pay taxes

Tax Day 2019 is back to Monday, April 15, for most of the country after last year's unusual scheduling situation that saw the tax filing deadline fall a full two days later due to the weekend and a holiday observed in the nation's capital.In Maine and Massachusetts, however, the deadline is Wednesday, April 17, 2019, due to local holidays.If you're still working to take care of filing and paying your state and federal taxes, you aren't alone. The Internal Revenue Service said Friday that 50 million Americans have yet to file. Here are some resources to help everything go a bit more smoothly: