taxes

When is Tax Day 2019? What to know about last day to file and pay taxes

Tax Day 2019 is back to Monday, April 15, for most of the country after last year's unusual scheduling situation that saw the tax filing deadline fall a full two days later due to the weekend and a holiday observed in the nation's capital.

In Maine and Massachusetts, however, the deadline is Wednesday, April 17, 2019, due to local holidays.

If you're still working to take care of filing and paying your state and federal taxes, you aren't alone. The Internal Revenue Service said Friday that 50 million Americans have yet to file. Here are some resources to help everything go a bit more smoothly:

Tax season terms that shouldn't scare you
EMBED More News Videos

If you're new to taxes, here are three terms that shouldn't scare you.



Free tax prep? You could qualify for these IRS programs

EMBED More News Videos

If you meet certain guidelines, you could be eligible for free tax preparation from two IRS programs.



How scammers will try and fool you during tax season
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeholidayirstaxesgovernment
RELATED
Tax season terms for beginners
Free tax prep? You could qualify for these IRS programs
TAXES
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
MEXICO TARIFF THREAT: What you should know
Thousands may owe state taxes because of technical glitch
Typo sends tax refund to stranger's account
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News