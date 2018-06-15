U.S. & WORLD

Wells Fargo says customers experiencing issues making purchases with debit cards

EMBED </>More Videos

Having issues with your Wells Fargo debit card? Well, you're not alone. (KFSN)

Having issues with your Wells Fargo debit card? Well, you're not alone.

Wells Fargo posted on Twitter that many customers are experiencing issues completing transactions. They are currently looking into the issue and are asking people to keep an eye on their Ask_WellsFargo Twitter account for updates.


Many people took to Twitter to voice their frustrations including one customer who was stuck at a restaurant because her card was denied.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financewells fargou.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Company offers 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
More u.s. & world
PERSONAL FINANCE
Digital Deal of the Day
Good news for home buyers: Mortgage rates are down
Rare coin fetches $4.56 million at auction
Your credit score may soon be going up
How safe is your money when you pay your friends with apps?
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Show More
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
More News