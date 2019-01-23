PERSONAL FINANCE

Unpaid IRS employees skipping work could delay your refund

EMBED </>More Videos

The government shutdown has become the longest in U.S. history. Here's what happened and what will happen if the situation is not resolved.

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
The Internal Revenue Service is recalling about 46,000 of its employees furloughed by the government shutdown, nearly 60 percent of its workforce, to handle tax returns and pay out refunds. The employees won't be paid.

With the official start of the tax filing season coming Jan. 28, the Trump administration has promised that taxpayers owed refunds will be paid on time, despite the disruption in government services caused by the partial shutdown now in its fifth week.
RELATED: IRS recalling 46,000 workers to handle taxes without pay

IRS union leaders said Tuesday that they expect absences to surge and it could hamper the government's ability to process taxpayer refunds on time.

Leaders say some workers will call out in a coordinated protest and others out of financial necessity.

The IRS isn't the only department that has been suffering absences due to the shutdown. U.S. Department of Agriculture meat inspectors have begun to call in sick, Transportation Security Administration sickouts at airports have been rising, and federal law enforcement agencies say the shutdown is increasing stress among agents and affecting investigations.

RELATED: TSA security checkpoint at Houston airport to remain closed until further notice

RELATED: Foods you may want to avoid during a government shutdown

RELATED: TSA screener with 7-month-old: 'It's getting harder each day'

The Associated Press also contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financeIRSgovernment shutdownPresident Donald TrumpWashington DC
PERSONAL FINANCE
Digital Deal of the Day
Stay-at-home moms should make $162,000, survey finds
IRS recalling 46,000 workers to handle taxes without pay
Your tax refund is in doubt if government shutdown persists
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Houston Weather: Another strong cold front blows through
Teen charged in fatal shooting of boyfriend
Security guard shot at game room in northwest Harris County
Man accused of trying to run over school guard in custody
Native American elder willing to sit down with teen after confrontation
Boys' epic dance battle at Sixers game goes viral
10 suspects linked to robbery spree on UH campus
5 Hyundai, Kia models have high fire insurance claim rates
Show More
Deaths of sisters found duct taped along Hudson, suicide
Americans aren't having enough babies to repopulate: CDC
Soda shop sells CBD-infused milkshakes and sundaes
'How do you draw an X?' - the latest viral sensation
Digital Deal of the Day
More News