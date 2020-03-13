Coronavirus

President Trump waives interest on federally owned student loans in effort to ease financial impact of coronavirus

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump during a news conference about the latest in the coronavirus pandemic on Friday said he was waiving interest for all student loans held by federal government agencies until further notice.

It was one of several emergency executive actions he announced.

What is coronavirus quarantine? Can it stop COVID-19?

"That's a big thing for a lot of students," President Trump said.

It came during the same news conference in which the president announced that he is officially declaring a national emergency over the new coronavirus.

The president spoke at Rose Garden press conference and said no resource will be spared in responding to the virus. He said that the declaration will free up nearly $50 billion to help the states and cities.

Social distancing: What is it, and how it slows spread of coronavirus

Trump said he is also asking every hospital in the U.S. to activate their emergency preparedness plan.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeeducationcoronavirusdebtstudent loans
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LIVE | Trump declares national emergency over COVID-19
How government's coronavirus testing website, process will work
COVID-19 testing by the state: How officials are preparing
Map of confirmed US coronavirus cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Trump declares national emergency over COVID-19
How government's coronavirus testing website, process will work
What we know about the 19 Houston-area coronavirus cases
Houston-area school closings and delays
Map of confirmed US coronavirus cases
Wife of University of Texas president has COVID-19
COVID-19 testing by the state: How officials are preparing
Show More
Answers to most common coronavirus questions
Free ways to keep up kids' learning online while school's out
Gloria Gaynor releases 'I Will Survive' coronavirus hand-washing PSA
School closures hinder food access for children
Daughter of local COVID-19 patient warns it's serious
More TOP STORIES News