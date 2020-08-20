Texas applies for $100 less than Pres. Trump's jobless benefits order

On Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the state applied for the funding through President Donald Trump's Lost Wage Assistance Executive Order.
EXTRA UNEMPLOYMENT FUNDS: Today, @GovAbbott announced @TXWorkforce applied for extra federal unemployment money from the president’s order. If granted, Texans would see the money next week. This, plus an update to the payroll tax cut @abc13houston at 5pm. pic.twitter.com/lAuk6JYnCm— Nick Natario (@NickABC13) August 20, 2020
The president's order calls for an extra $400 a week, but Abbott said Texans would see an additional $300. The order states the federal government will supply an extra $300, and states should add an additional $100.
ABC13 asked Texas Workforce Commission why the state isn't providing the extra $100. The agency is holding a media briefing Thursday at 2 p.m. to provide more information and answer any questions.
SEE ALSO: Where you can turn to if you're still needing unemployment help
Last week, Abbott said during a news conference in Beaumont, he was told a deal could be reached in Congress for additional unemployment benefits. In a news release Thursday, Abbott said the order will help struggling Texans.
RELATED: Texas Workforce Commission delays work search requirement for unemployed Texans
"The Lost Wage Assistance Program will provide crucial financial support to Texans who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Abbott said in the release. "Texas is grateful to President Trump for making these funds available to individuals and asks our federal partners quickly grant this request so that TWC can swiftly administer this funding to Texans."
In order to qualify, you must make at least $100 in weekly unemployment benefits. The money will be back paid to the beginning of August.
The video above is a July 2020 report on resources available for unemployed Texans.
Follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.