PERSONAL FINANCE

Teacher doubles salary by becoming personal shopper

EMBED </>More Videos

Teacher doubles salary by becoming personal shopper (KTRK)

By
A Florida man doubled his salary by quitting his job as a teacher and working full-time as a personal shopper.

Ed Hennessey worked as a teacher for 20 years.

He says he never earned more than $50,000, and struggled to make ends meet. He often had to work another job.

Hennessey says he became a shopper for the company Shipt part time back in 2015. Last year, he made the bold decision to quit teaching to shop full time.

Hennessey says he now makes more than $100,000 a year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financeu.s. & worldjobsshopping
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Digital Deal of the Day
A Texan is now a millionaire after Tuesday's lottery drawing
DID YOU WIN? Numbers drawn for $522M Mega Millions jackpot
Best friends split winning $5 million scratch off ticket
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Signs of struggle found in apartment of missing woman
Father of 2 accused of trying to meet teen girl for sex
Man with machete allegedly breaks wife's neck and severs finger
Thieves with stroller allegedly steal shark from aquarium
Astros face backlash over pitcher Osuna's domestic abuse case
Astros ship Ken Giles to Toronto for suspended Roberto Osuna
Houston woman killed in weekend shooting in New Orleans
Two people injured when gunfire erupts in NW Houston
Show More
Man ordered to pay $8.8 million for breaking up man's marriage
Atascocita HS student killed in drunk driving crash laid to rest
Mother searching for suspect after son shot and paralyzed
Sex offender arrested after escaping Houston halfway house
Red Cross giving out Amazon gift cards for blood donations
More News