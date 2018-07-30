Teacher doubles salary by becoming personal shopper

A Florida man doubled his salary by quitting his job as a teacher and working full-time as a personal shopper.
Ed Hennessey worked as a teacher for 20 years.
He says he never earned more than $50,000, and struggled to make ends meet. He often had to work another job.
Hennessey says he became a shopper for the company Shipt part time back in 2015. Last year, he made the bold decision to quit teaching to shop full time.
Hennessey says he now makes more than $100,000 a year.
