Teacher doubles salary by becoming personal shopper

A Florida man doubled his salary by quitting his job as a teacher and working full-time as a personal shopper.Ed Hennessey worked as a teacher for 20 years.He says he never earned more than $50,000, and struggled to make ends meet. He often had to work another job.Hennessey says he became a shopper for the company Shipt part time back in 2015. Last year, he made the bold decision to quit teaching to shop full time.Hennessey says he now makes more than $100,000 a year.