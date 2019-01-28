PERSONAL FINANCE

Tax filing season opens days after government shutdown ends

The federal tax filing season is underway now, and early birds should hear from the state soon.

The federal tax filing season is underway now.

Despite the record setting 35-day federal government shutdown, the Trump Administration promises taxpayers owed refunds will be paid on time.

Jan. 28 marks the first day the IRS will accept paper and electronic tax returns.

Experts recommend filing as early as you can, and advise you to gather all your relevant documents before you file. The tax forms look a little different this year, after Congress increased the standard deduction.

That means less of a need to itemize for some taxpayers. If you fall under certain tax brackets, your refund may be significantly different.

So in order to receive the most possible benefits, given the new changes, tax experts recommend having all forms ready to go when you file early. That includes the W2 forms from your job, health care documentation, your children's Social Security numbers, proof of property taxes paid on your home, and a copy of the refund you received when filing in 2018.

However, state tax officials say that enhanced identity theft protective measures could cause some refunds to take longer than usual to process.

