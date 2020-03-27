Coronavirus

Stimulus check calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill

By Grace Manthey and John Kelly
The vast majority of Americans are set to get direct payments from the federal government as early as next month under a $2.2 trillion economic rescue package passed by the U.S. House today in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The stimulus bill provides money and other relief to companies and workers hit hardest by the sudden economic trouble that has followed the outbreak. Among them: direct payments of $1,200 to individual taxpayers, with $500 for additional children, following a complex formula that reduces payments for those earning higher incomes.

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

Using the guidelines spelled out in the bill, we're providing a calculator to help you figure out the amount that you're likely to receive.



Click here to launch the calculator in a new window.

Coronavirus crisis: Employment attorney answers questions on worker's rights amid pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Employment attorney Angela Reddock-Wright answered questions about workers' options if they lose their jobs or have their hours dramatically reduced during the coronavirus crisis.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financehealthpersonal financecoronavirusgovernmentfinancecongress
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Gov. Abbott orders schools closed until May 4
Should you wear a face mask? White House considering new stance, Fauci says
2 more METRO workers test positive for COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 cases in Houston could peak around May 2
Gov. Abbott orders schools closed until May 4
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Montgomery Co. extends 'Stay Home' order
2 more METRO workers test positive for COVID-19
Child led deputy to mom's body at NE Harris Co. home
COVID-19 hits jail, inmate release action may be today
Show More
Pink eye could be rare symptom of coronavirus, doctors say
COVID-19 deaths could surpass 9/11, congresswoman says
Cool front brings beautiful weather today and tomorrow
Texas' temporary abortion ban blocked by federal judge
28 students have COVID-19 after spring break in Cabo
More TOP STORIES News