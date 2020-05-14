WATCH: Still haven't received your stimulus check from the IRS? Try visiting this page

CHICAGO -- The ABC 7 I-Team has heard from several people who still haven't received their Economic Impact Payment, also known as a stimulus check.
The deadline to receive your payment via direct deposit has passed, but eligible Americans who haven't registered can still enter their information on the IRS website to receive their payment by mail. The IRS should send you a follow-up message letting you know whether or not you qualify.
Many people told the ABC 7 I-Team that the "Get My Payment" option on the website isn't working, but have you tried the "Non-Filers" tool?
According to the IRS, the following people should use this tool:
-You are not required to file a federal income tax return for 2019 for any reason including:
-Your income is less than $12,200
-You're married filing jointly and together your income is less than $24,400
-You have no income
Here's a step-by-step video to help you navigate the Non-Filers page.
How do I use the Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here tool?
According to the IRS, "For those who don't normally file a tax return, the process is simple and only takes a few minutes. First, visit IRS.gov, and look for "Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here." Then provide basic information including Social Security number, name, address, and dependents.
The IRS will use this information to confirm eligibility, calculate and send an Economic Impact Payment. No tax will be due as a result of receiving the payment. Entering bank or financial account information will allow the IRS to quickly deposit the payment directly in a savings or checking account. Otherwise, the payment will be mailed, which will take longer to receive than by direct deposit.
Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info is secure, and the information entered will be safe. The tool is based on Free File Fillable Forms, part of the Free File Alliance's offerings of free products on IRS.gov."
Who should use the Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here tool?
The IRS says "This new tool is designed for people who did not file a tax return for 2018 or 2019 and are not required to do so under the law. Usually, this means couples with incomes below $24,400 and singles with incomes below $12,200 in 2019.
In addition, the Non-Filers tool can also help families receiving certain government benefits get additional payment amounts, based on their children. These include those receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Veterans Affairs beneficiaries who did not file returns for 2018 or 2019. These recipients need to make the updates for the children in the tool by May 5.
By taking this step, they will still be eligible to receive the separate payment of $500 per qualifying child. See the news release for full details."
Who should NOT use the Non-Filers:
According to the IRS, anyone who already filed either a 2018 or 2019 return does not qualify to use this tool. Similarly, anyone who needs to file either a 2018 or 2019 return should not use this tool, but instead they should file their tax returns. This includes anyone who files a return to claim various tax benefits, such as the Earned Income Tax Credit for low-and moderate-income workers and working families.
The IRS also has seen instances where people required to file a Form 1040 for 2019 are trying to use the Non-Filers tool. The IRS urges people with a filing requirement to avoid complications later with the IRS, and file properly without using the Non-Filer tool.
Students and others who file a return only to receive a refund of withheld taxes should also not use this tool. In addition, students and others claimed as dependents on someone else's tax return don't qualify for an Economic Impact Payment and are not eligible to use the Non-Filers tool.
For more Information on Economic Impact Payments, including answers to frequently-asked questions and other resources, visit IRS.gov/coronavirus.
WATCH: Still haven't received your stimulus check from the IRS? Try visiting this page
The IRS reminds low-income Americans to use the "Non-Filers" tool to register to receive their Economic Impact Payment.
STIMULUS FUNDS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More