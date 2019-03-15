MONEY IN THE BANK! Sugar Land resident claims $1 million Powerball prize

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Someone in Sugar Land is $1 million richer.A resident claimed a second-tier Powerball prize worth $1 million for the drawing on Feb. 9. The person bought the winning ticket from the Timewise Food Store located at 16760 Southwest Freeway.The winner will remain anonymous.The Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (1-2-3-7-39), but not the red Powerball (25).Don't stress about missing out on this one. There's still plenty of money to be had.The current Powerball jackpot stands at $495 million since there was no winner Wednesday night.The next drawing is Saturday night.