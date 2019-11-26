Personal Finance

Someone in Alvin just claimed a $1 million scratch ticket prize

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Someone in Alvin is $1 million richer after claiming a Texas Lottery scratch ticket prize.

The winner, who played the Million Dollar Loteria, bought the ticket at Alvin Drive In, located at 511 N. Gordon St.

The person has chosen to stay anonymous.

If you want to take a shot at the Million Dollar Loteria, the overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.31, including break-even prizes.

If you're feeling really lucky, you should check out the luckiest places around Houston to buy lotto tickets.

WANT SOME LOTTO INSPIRATION? CHECK OUT THESE STORIES!

Man wins $1 million in the lottery - for the second time


Winning $6.25 million lotto ticket sold at Circle K in Houston

Granddaughter almost tosses $6.5M lottery ticket


Friendswood resident claims winning $6.25 million lottery ticket
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financealvintexas newslottery
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen found dead inside car with 2 other boys and a girl
Hitting a pothole in Oklahoma could be better than in Texas
Feral hogs kill woman in front yard of Chambers County home
Family faces tragic fight after teens hit, killed in US-59 crash
Cool front could affect your travel, holiday plans
LIVE: Big backups on Hwy 288 at Blodgett due to wreck
Teacher's aide accused of having sex with student in storage unit
Show More
Double amputee running marathons to inspire community
Woman suing Target after finding chili and towels in vacuum box
Police fatally shoot man armed with machete in Hollywood
6.4 quake hits Albania; at least 8 dead, hundreds injured
Season 28 champs revealed on 'Dancing with the Stars'
More TOP STORIES News