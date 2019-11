Someone in Alvin just claimed a $1 million scratch ticket prize

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Someone in Alvin is $1 million richer after claiming a Texas Lottery scratch ticket prize.The winner, who played the Million Dollar Loteria , bought the ticket at Alvin Drive In, located at 511 N. Gordon St.The person has chosen to stay anonymous.If you want to take a shot at the Million Dollar Loteria, the overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.31, including break-even prizes.If you're feeling really lucky, you should check out the luckiest places around Houston to buy lotto tickets