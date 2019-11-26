Someone in Alvin just claimed a $1 million scratch ticket prize

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Someone in Alvin is $1 million richer after claiming a Texas Lottery scratch ticket prize.
The winner, who played the Million Dollar Loteria, bought the ticket at Alvin Drive In, located at 511 N. Gordon St.
The person has chosen to stay anonymous.
If you want to take a shot at the Million Dollar Loteria, the overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.31, including break-even prizes.
If you're feeling really lucky, you should check out the luckiest places around Houston to buy lotto tickets.
