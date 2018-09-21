Dreading the rush to buy toys for the holidays or need to stock up on birthday presents for all the parties your kids' classmates are having?
Then you may want to head over to Walmart's website right now, where you can get up to 65 percent off on clearance items.
The site also has rollback deals on items including Play-Doh sets, bikes, scooters, play sets and the wildly popular Hatchimals.
We found one Hatchimals Surprise marked down to $37.33. It was originally $56.
There are thousands of products on sale, so you'll have to do some digging to find the best deals.
Head here to search clearance.
