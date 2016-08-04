Save money by reading the fine print during tax-free weekend

HOUSTON (KTRK) -- The Texas sales tax holiday is this weekend and that means you don't have to pay taxes on many qualifying items under $100.
Keep in mind there are some fine print issues to watch out for and others you could take advantage of.
Qualifying clothes, shoes and backpacks are on the list too.
Work uniforms make the tax-exempt list: nurse, military, postal, police, and fire uniforms.
Fishing vests, hunting clothes, swim suits and underwear also make the qualifying list.
When it comes to budgeting you might be interested to know you can put it on layaway.
If you place qualifying merchandise on layaway during the holiday or make the final payment during the holiday, it's tax free.
Questions about rain-checks?
Eligible items that customers purchase during the holiday with use of a rain-check qualify for the exemption regardless of when the rain check was issued.
But if you use your rain-check after the holiday, you will be taxed!
Here is a list of all the qualifying items.
