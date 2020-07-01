Personal Finance

Rapper 21 Savage launches free online financial literacy program for teens amid COVID-19 pandemic

21 Savage attends the Tom Ford show at Milk Studios during NYFW Fall/Winter 2020, in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

LOS ANGELES -- Rapper 21 Savage will be launching a free online financial literacy education program for youth sheltered at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Grammy winner announced his new Bank Account At Home nationwide initiative on Wednesday.

His efforts will include a partnership with Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to provide free WiFi and tablets for undeserved students in the city.

"I feel like it's important more than ever to give our next generation the tools to succeed in life," the rapper in a statement.

21 Savage said he wants to empower youth to manage their money.

His program will work with mobile banking service provider Chime and EverFi, an education technology platform.

The rapper launched his Bank Account program in 2018 to teach financial literacy to teenage students across the United States.

The rapper's single "A Lot" won a Grammy for best rap song earlier this year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financecelebritychildrenmoneysocietycoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vanessa Guillen's family demands Congressional investigation
Man wanted by Ft. Hood investigators dies by suicide
15-year-old from Sugar Land area missing for a week
Another extension granted for expired license and registration
New video studies COVID-19 spread without face coverings
Houston hospitals transferring COVID-19 patients
'The search for Vanessa is now over,' Equusearch founder says
Show More
Lt. Gov. says Dr. Fauci "doesn't know what he's talking about"
Texas couple battling COVID-19 dies while holding hands
Relative finds man shot to death inside home
Seattle mayor orders 'occupied' area cleared, police arrive
Fugitive Houston rapper accused of child sex assault
More TOP STORIES News