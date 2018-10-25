PERSONAL FINANCE

Powerball Numbers: No big winner; jackpot now up to $750 million

There's still hope to win the Powerball after no one won Wednesday night.

DES MOINES, Iowa --
No one has won the big Powerball prize, so the estimated jackpot now grows to $750 million - the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

The next drawing will be Saturday. There were no prizes won in Texas.

On Wednesday night, when it was at $620 million, the Powerball jackpot looked sort of puny given all the attention lavished on the $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot won in South Carolina on Tuesday.

RELATED: Winning ticket sold in South Carolina for $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot

But with two giant prizes in one week, it was hard not to compare.

Only three lottery jackpots have been larger than the next Powerball prize.

No one has won the Powerball jackpot since Aug. 11, when a man from Staten Island, New York, won $245.6 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

SEE ALSO: Luckiest places around Houston to buy lotto tickets
