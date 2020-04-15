Coronavirus

Petition to open small businesses by May 1 gaining traction

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Across Houston, businesses sit empty and employees who relied on pay day are getting nothing.

It's a grim picture that spurred Jon Silberman to create the Houston Coronavirus Business Group and a petition to re-open small businesses in Houston.

"Most small business people don't have huge savings," said Silberman. "They don't have a lot of extra cushion. They've got debts, they've got all kinds of obligations. When their income goes to zero, it's a massive, massive problem."

He said the financial crisis is here and the dire need for money is playing out.

The commercial real estate broker and part owner of NAI Partners said only 30 percent of his tenants were able to pay April's rent. He knew they needed an advocate.

"We need to get back to business essentially by May 1st or sooner," said Silberman. "We feel like the draconian lockdown needs to be lifted and certain things can be implemented to manage the risk, but you don't have to shut everything down."

Silberman said an online petition to lift the 'stay-at-home' order after April 30 now has 300 signatures from small to medium sized business owners, representing more than 20,000 out-of-work Houstonians.

The petition will be attached to a letter addressed to Mayor Sylvester Turner, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Gov. Greg Abbott.

"Most people who are suffering feel like there's a balance in there, and they are willing to take the risk, the health care risk, to be able to support themselves and their family at some level."

The letter includes 10 recommendations to responsibly re-open small businesses, including limiting occupancy inside a store, taking temperatures before entering a business and restrictions for vulnerable populations.

Silberman and his group said they understand this is a no-win situation, and that re-opening business during the pandemic comes with risk. But he said someone must advocate for small business owners and their employees who face financial ruin if the shutdown continues through May.

Follow Shelley Childers on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financehoustonsmall businessbusinessmoneycoronaviruscovid 19 pandemicunemploymentcovid 19 outbreakjobscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19 crisis pushed this bar to pivot to delivery and takeout only
Order your favorite cocktail mixes from this local bar during quarantine
Airlines push travel credit, not cash, for cancellations
Head lice drug being studied as possible COVID-19 cure
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen shot and killed while waiting for friends with brother
Mayor Turner announces 5 new COVID-19 deaths in Houston
These Texas counties haven't reported a single COVID-19 case
Airlines push travel credit, not cash, for cancellations
Trump directs halt to payments to WHO during virus pandemic
FBISD not returning to in-person classrooms for rest of year
ABC13 Evening News for April 14, 2020
Show More
Head lice drug being studied as possible COVID-19 cure
Houston doctor can't wait until he holds his newborn once again!
Coronavirus relief checks won't have to be repaid, feds say
Major airlines line up to split $25 billion in payroll aid
Fauci: 'We're not there yet' on key steps to reopen economy
More TOP STORIES News