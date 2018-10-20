U.S. & WORLD

No Mega Millions winner, jackpot climbs to $1.6 billion

No Mega Millions winner, jackpot climbs to $1.6 billion. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on October 20, 2018.

No one won the latest Mega Millions drawing, meaning the jackpot climbs to a staggering $1.6 billion.

Mega Millions officials say no tickets matched all six numbers to claim the estimated $1 billion grand prize in Friday night's drawing. The numbers were 15, 23, 53, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 7.

The next drawing will be Tuesday. The estimated jackpot for that drawing would tie the largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The jackpot has been growing since July, when a group of California office workers won $543 million.

Mega Millions winning numbers: 15-23-53-65-70 07. Dann Cuelllar reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on October 19, 2018.



It costs $2 to play the game, but the odds of winning the jackpot aren't good. The chance of matching all six numbers and taking home the grand prize is one in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $1 billion, the highest Mega Millions drawing ever. This comes with a cash options of $565 million.



Eyewitness News also learned that two lucky Texans did win smaller prizes.

One person won $1 million with a winning ticket from the Valero on Bellaire Boulevard, and another person won $2 million from the Cove Country store on south Fm-565 Road.
