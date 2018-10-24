PERSONAL FINANCE

Powerball drawing tonight: Jackpot worth estimated $620 million

EMBED </>More Videos

Didn't win Mega Millions? Try your hand at Powerball!

So you didn't win the $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot and you didn't get that $3 million prize ticket sold in San Antonio.

Don't worry, lottery playing friends. The Powerball is here for you.

The Powerball drawing is tonight with a jackpot worth $620 million. It has a cash value of $354.3 million.

Powerball tickets cost $2. The drawing will be at 9:59 p.m.

We'll have the winning number on Eyewitness News at 10.

Being a lottery loser may actually pay off, if you love pizza. Mega Millions losers can get free pizza from Villa Italian Kitchen with their ticket and a beverage purchase.

RELATED: No winner in Saturday's Powerball drawing; jackpot now worth an estimated $620 million

In the meantime, need a place to go buy your lotto ticket?

Start with these luckiest places around Houston.

EMBED More News Videos

Even if you take the cash payout of $904 million, you'll still have a nice chunk of change.



Be lotto literate. Check out these stories before you play.

  • LOTTO FEVER: Should you join an office pool?
  • Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots 2018: Things you need to consider if you win
  • 10 largest jackpots in history
    • Report a Typo
    Related Topics:
    financemoneypowerballlotteryu.s. & world
    (Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
    PERSONAL FINANCE
    TEXAS WINNER! Someone in San Antonio is $3 million richer
    Lost the lottery? Get a pizza deal
    Winning ticket sold in SC for $1.5B Mega Millions
    Digital Deal of the Day
    More Personal Finance
    Top Stories
    TEXAS WINNER! Someone in San Antonio is $3 million richer
    Teen on life support after being shot in head in SE Houston
    Teen killed in possible drive-by shooting in SW Houston
    Remnants of Willa to bring storms to parts of Texas
    Gator Bayou Adventure Park opening for 1-day sneak peek
    Suspicious package found near Clintons' home in NYC suburb
    Winning ticket sold in SC for $1.5B Mega Millions
    Lost the lottery? Get a pizza deal
    Show More
    NEWS IN :60: Stories you need to know
    Pilot survives fiery small plane crash on busy freeway
    HS football team involved in deadly bus crash in Alabama
    Hyperloop tube travel could become a reality in 2 months
    Rajon Rondo: 'Everyone wants to believe Chris Paul is a good guy'
    More News