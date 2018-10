EMBED >More News Videos Even if you take the cash payout of $904 million, you'll still have a nice chunk of change.

So you didn't win the $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot and you didn't get that $3 million prize ticket sold in San Antonio Don't worry, lottery playing friends. The Powerball is here for you.The Powerball drawing is tonight with a jackpot worth $620 million. It has a cash value of $354.3 million.Powerball tickets cost $2. The drawing will be at 9:59 p.m.We'll have the winning number on Eyewitness News at 10.Being a lottery loser may actually pay off, if you love pizza. Mega Millions losers can get free pizza from Villa Italian Kitchen with their ticket and a beverage purchase.In the meantime, need a place to go buy your lotto ticket?Be lotto literate. Check out these stories before you play.