MEGA MILLIONS

Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots combined now over $1.3 billion

EMBED </>More Videos

The next drawing will be the Mega Millions on Friday.

Eyewitness News
The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots continue to soar after no winners in recent weeks, and the two combined are now worth over $1.3 billion.

No one hit Wednesday's Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $345 million.

The winning numbers were 3, 64, 69, 68, and 57, and the Powerball was 15.

The jackpot for Saturday's Powerball drawing has now grown to $430 million with an estimated cash value of $248 million.

RELATED: Luckiest places around Houston to buy lotto tickets
EMBED More News Videos

Top five lucky stores to buy your lottery ticket



Meanwhile, no one hit the jackpot on Tuesday night in Mega Millions, so the drawing will be worth at least $900 million on Friday -- the game's largest jackpot ever.

The numbers drawn on Tuesday were 69, 45, 61, 3, and 49, and the Mega Ball was 9.

That drawing was worth $667 million, the third biggest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

The previous Mega Millions record was $656 million, shared by winners in three states in 2012. The estimated cash value of Friday's drawing is now $513.4 million before taxes.

There were eight $1 million winners across the country in Pennsylvania, California, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, New Jersey, and New York. The ninth winner took home a $5 million prize in Texas.

The jackpot has grown so big because the last Mega Millions winner was drawn on July 24, when a California office pool of 11 coworkers shared $543 million -- the largest prize ever won on a single ticket in the game.

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.6 billion Powerball prize in 2016.
Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350. Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

RELATED: The biggest Mega Millions, Powerball drawings ever
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financemega millionslotterymoneyjackpotu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MEGA MILLIONS
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $900 million
Mega Millions jackpot at $470M ahead of tonight's drawing
A Texan is now a millionaire after Tuesday's lottery drawing
More mega millions
PERSONAL FINANCE
Digital Deal of the Day
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $900 million
Social Security checks will grow in 2019
Mega Millions jackpot at $470M ahead of tonight's drawing
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Woman ditches 2-year-old boy at stranger's front door
'Nothing against him' Jose Altuve doesn't blame fan for call
Fan at center of controversial call: 'They should've stepped up'
Astros on brink of elimination after tough Game 4 loss
Mookie Betts: 'I felt like somebody was pushing my glove'
ASTROS PLAYERS REACT: 'Gotta get the call right'
Women behind the Astros weigh in on home run controversy
Luckiest places around Houston to buy lotto tickets
Show More
Pizza delivery driver ambushed at home for sale
Ex-USA Gymnastics president Steve Penny arrested
Cool, wet drive in Houston this morning
NEWS IN :60: Stories you need to know
200 cats in poor health seized from Spring cat sanctuary
More News