No one hit Wednesday's Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $345 million.
The winning numbers were 3, 64, 69, 68, and 57, and the Powerball was 15.
The jackpot for Saturday's Powerball drawing has now grown to $430 million with an estimated cash value of $248 million.
Meanwhile, no one hit the jackpot on Tuesday night in Mega Millions, so the drawing will be worth at least $900 million on Friday -- the game's largest jackpot ever.
The numbers drawn on Tuesday were 69, 45, 61, 3, and 49, and the Mega Ball was 9.
That drawing was worth $667 million, the third biggest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.
The previous Mega Millions record was $656 million, shared by winners in three states in 2012. The estimated cash value of Friday's drawing is now $513.4 million before taxes.
There were eight $1 million winners across the country in Pennsylvania, California, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, New Jersey, and New York. The ninth winner took home a $5 million prize in Texas.
The jackpot has grown so big because the last Mega Millions winner was drawn on July 24, when a California office pool of 11 coworkers shared $543 million -- the largest prize ever won on a single ticket in the game.
The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.6 billion Powerball prize in 2016.
Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350. Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
