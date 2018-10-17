PERSONAL FINANCE

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $900 million

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's what you should know if you're thinking of playing the Mega Millions. (Julio Cortez/AP Photo)

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $900 million after nobody scored a winning ticket in Tuesday night's drawing. This is the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, and second largest jackpot of any U.S. lottery game.

The winning numbers were 3, 45, 49, 61, 69 and MegaBall 9

Nine tickets matched five numbers to win the game's second prize. One of them, sold in Texas, included the optional Megaplier and is worth $5 million. The other eight are $1 million tickets, two of which were sold in Pennsylvania and one each in California, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, New Jersey and New York.

The Mega Millions jackpot is not the only big jackpot up for grabs this week. The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is up to $345 million. That means $1.245 billion combined is up for grabs.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be Friday.

RELATED: The biggest Mega Millions, Powerball drawings ever

The only other lottery drawing to ever surpass this jackpot was a Powerball drawing of $1.586 billion in 2016.

As for this jackpot, it has grown so big because the last winning ticket was drawn on July 24. A California office pool of 11 co-workers shared $543 million, the largest prize ever won on a single ticket in the game.

The numbers for last Friday's drawing were 4, 24, 46, 61 and 70, plus the MegaBall 7.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1:302,575,350.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financelotteryu.s. & worldmega millions
Related
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
PERSONAL FINANCE
Digital Deal of the Day
Social Security checks will grow in 2019
Mega Millions jackpot at $470M ahead of tonight's drawing
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to near-record $667M
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Pakistani TV host killed in wreck with big rig on SW Freeway
Siblings fight to stay together after mother stabbed to death
Body recovered of 11-year-old after drowning in Galveston
AP: Astros accused of filming in opponents' dugout in playoffs
Luckiest places around Houston to buy lotto tickets
Here's how you can drive in a live-action Mario Kart race
Another In-N-Out is coming to the Houston-area!
1 dead and another missing amid flooding in Llano County
Show More
First lady Melania Trump's plane makes emergency landing
Murder charge for grandmother after toddler found in oven
Recreational marijuana now legal in Canada
Boy electrocuted climbing over fence to get his football
YouTube goes offline for more than 90 minutes
More News