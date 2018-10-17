PERSONAL FINANCE

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $868 million

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's what you should know if you're thinking of playing the Mega Millions. (Julio Cortez/AP Photo)

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $868 million after nobody scored a winning ticket in Tuesday night's drawing. It's the game's largest jackpot ever.

The winning numbers were 3, 45, 49, 61, 69 and MegaBall 9

Nine tickets matche five numbers to win the game's second prize. One of them, sold in Texas, included the optional Megaplier and is worth $5 million. The other eight are $1 million tickets, two of which were sold in Pennsylvania and one each in California, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, New Jersey and New York.

The Mega Millions jackpot is not the only big jackpot up for grabs this week. The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is up to $345 million. That means $1.012 billion combined is up for grabs.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be Friday. The new jackpot will have an estimated cash value of $495 million, according to a Mega Millions press release.

RELATED: The biggest Mega Millions, Powerball drawings ever

The only other lottery drawing to ever surpass this jackpot was a Powerball drawing of $1.586 billion in 2016.

As for this jackpot, it has grown so big because the last winning ticket was drawn on July 24. A California office pool of 11 co-workers shared $543 million, the largest prize ever won on a single ticket in the game.

The numbers for last Friday's drawing were 4, 24, 46, 61 and 70, plus the MegaBall 7.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1:302,575,350.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financelotteryu.s. & worldmega millions
Related
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
PERSONAL FINANCE
Digital Deal of the Day
Social Security checks will grow in 2019
Mega Millions jackpot at $470M ahead of tonight's drawing
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to near-record $667M
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Siblings fight to stay together after mother stabbed to death
Dangerous flooding expected overnight in Central Texas
Crosby ISD parents concerned after layoffs of 33 workers
Cruz-O'Rourke debate gets heated in chilly San Antonio
Boy rejects apology after being accused of grabbing woman
YouTube users reporting outages around the world
ALCS Game 3: Bullpen implodes as Astros fall to Red Sox, 8-2
Astros legend Lance Berkman throws first pitch at ALCS Game 3
Show More
Best and worst seats for Astros playoff games
Save money getting to Astros games and parking
Record cold in Houston today
Mattress Mack bets $150K in Las Vegas on Astros title win
Deadly big rig crash on SW Fwy blocks traffic for hours
More News