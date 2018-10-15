PERSONAL FINANCE

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $654M, just $2M less than largest ever

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's what you should know if you're thinking of playing the Mega Millions. (Julio Cortez/AP Photo)

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $654 million - and is approaching the game's largest drawing ever - after no ticket hit all six numbers on Friday.

The next drawing is on Tuesday, and it could reach a record high.

The only higher jackpot in the history of the game was $656 million shared by winners in three states in 2012.

As for this jackpot, it has grown so big because the last winner was drawn on July 24. If there is a winner and they opt for the cash value of this prize, that would mean about $372 million before taxes.

RELATED: The biggest Mega Millions, Powerball drawings ever

The numbers for Friday's drawing were 4, 24, 46, 61 and 70, plus the MegaBall 7.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1:302,575,350.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Mega Millions jackpot is not the only big jackpot up for grabs this week. The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is up to $345 million.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financelotteryu.s. & worldmega millions
Related
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
PERSONAL FINANCE
Digital Deal of the Day
Social Security checks will grow in 2019
Mega Millions jackpot at $470M ahead of tonight's drawing
Top 5 places to work in Houston, new national survey
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
BIZARRE SCENE: Man crashes into news van and steals cop car
LIVE RADAR: First fall cold front moves through this morning
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting first child
Meghan and Harry's baby and the line to the throne
Cancer survivor told to cover face at restaurant
Mom who couldn't swim pulled from sinking car by witness
Woman throws 1-year-old to the ground in tantrum over beer
ALCS GAME 2: Cole struggles as Astros fall to Red Sox, 7-5
Show More
Kids' epic freakout captured at 'haunted' car wash in Spring
Sears files for Chapter 11 amid plunging sales
Facebook 'unsend' button could be on the way
IT'S OVER: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson end engagement
2 boys presumed drowned just off Galveston
More News