Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $548M, its 3rd largest ever

Here's what you should know if you're thinking of playing the Mega Millions. (Julio Cortez/AP Photo)

The Mega Millions jackpot is expected to grow to $548 million - its third largest ever - after no ticket hit all six numbers Tuesday.

The jackpot was last won on July 24. Tuesday night's prize was estimated at $470 million, but with no winner, it's expected to climb to the near-record level for Friday's drawing.

If the winner opts for the cash value, that would mean about $309 million before taxes.

The only higher jackpots in the history of the game were $656 million shared by winners in three states in 2012 and $648 million won in California and George in 2013.

For Tuesday's drawing, tickets sold in four states matched five numbers, missing only the Mega number but giving the ticketholders six-figure payouts.

RELATED: The biggest Mega Millions, Powerball drawings ever

The numbers for Tuesday's drawing were 20, 22, 39, 54 and 60, plus the Mega Ball 18.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1:302,575,350.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Mega Millions jackpot is not the only big jackpot up for grabs this week. The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is up to $282 million.
