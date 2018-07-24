PERSONAL FINANCE

These numbers could give you the best shot at the $522 million Mega Millions jackpot

Buying a lotto ticket? Check out these tips before you play Mega Millions.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Mega Millions jackpot has swelled to over half a billion dollars ahead of tonight's drawing, and the odds are against us.

One report says there's a one in 302 million chance of winning the $522 million jackpot. But there are things you can do to boost the odds of becoming a multi-millionaire.

Looking at all the past Megaball numbers from this year alone, there are three numbers that have been equally picked the most: 14, 22 and 23.

For the other combinations, experts say you have a better chance of winning if you choose your own numbers over the quick pick. The quick pick numbers are computer generated and tend to be repeated.

What can you do with more than $512 million? You can buy your own jet, an island in the Bahamas, or even a baseball team.

Your newfound riches could also buy you 10 days on the International Space Station.

The jackpot has a cash option of $308 million, which is obviously still not a bad chunk of change.

The drawing is at 10 p.m.

Feeling lucky? You may want to buy your ticket from one of these Houston stores with a track record of selling winning lottery tickets.

Top five lucky stores to buy your lottery ticket

