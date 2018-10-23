PERSONAL FINANCE

Mega Millions Drawing: These are the most common numbers drawn

EMBED </>More Videos

Even if you take the cash payout of $904 million, you'll still have a nice chunk of change.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Tonight, your life could change forever.

At 10 p.m. Texas time, five Mega Millions lottery numbers will be picked. If you win, you could be $1.6 billion richer.

Yes, billion with a "b."

It's the world's largest-ever lottery jackpot. If the winner chooses the cash payout option, he or she walks away with $904 million.

How much could you buy with $106 billion?

Before you start spending the cash, let's talk about the odds.

You have a one in 302.5 million chance of winning tonight, meaning there are 302.5 million number combinations. This may put things in perspective for you. There are 328 million people living in the United States.

"Every combination of numbers is just as likely to come out as any other," said Andrew Swift, a mathematician at University of Nebraska, Omaha. "Some people think that certain combinations of numbers are more likely than others. For example, some people say, well you shouldn't play one, two, three, four, five, six because that's never going to come out. But it's got just as much chance as any other combination."

Sure, the chances of winning are bleak. But Texans have gotten lottery lucky lately.

Last Friday, a $1 million winning ticket was sold at the Valero on Bellaire Boulevard in southwest Houston. A $2 million winning ticket was sold the same day at Cove Country Store off S FM 565 in Baytown.

PRESS YOUR LUCK: Luckiest places around Houston buy lotto tickets

Analysts have looked at the past 102 drawings and found the most common numbers drawn are 01, 02, 28, 70, 14, 17 and 42. The most common Mega Ball is 22 or 9. Both were drawn seven times.

The least common numbers drawn are 50, 63, 57, 36, 09. The number 50 has been chosen only twice. The least common Mega Ball is 05.

According to lottonumbers.com, the numbers that have gone longest without being drawn are:

36 - last picked 153 days ago
55 - last picked 146 days ago
58 - last picked 146 days ago
5 - last picked 132 days ago
37- last picked 129 days ago
50 - last picked 108 days ago

Mega Millions tickets are $2. We'll have tonight's winning numbers on Eyewitness News at 10. We'll also send a push alert through the ABC13 mobile app as soon as the numbers are drawn.

Good luck!

RELATED:

  • LOTTO FEVER: Should you join an office pool?
  • Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots 2018: Things you need to consider if you win
  • 10 largest jackpots in history


    • Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook and Twitter.
    Report a Typo
    Related Topics:
    financelotterymega millionsjackpotu.s. & worldmoneyHouston
    (Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
    PERSONAL FINANCE
    Digital Deal of the Day
    Mega Millions jackpot at $1.6B for drawing tonight
    POWERBALL RESULTS: Jackpot now worth $620 million
    Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
    More Personal Finance
    Top Stories
    HURRICANE WILLA TRACK: Storm a potentially catastrophic Cat. 4
    Wet weather likely Tuesday, Wednesday and early Thursday
    EXCLUSIVE: Why Trump is fighting to get Cruz reelected
    Trump's Houston speech: 3 important moments from the rally
    Shoving match breaks out outside Trump's MAGA rally
    Harris County sees record-breaking early voter turnout
    University of Utah student shot to death on campus
    WATCH LIVE: Driver charged in road rage crash appears in court
    Show More
    American tourist found dead near Club Med in Turks and Caicos
    Photo goes viral after no one shows up to boy's party
    Musician hurt by falling stage light: 'I'm in a lot of pain'
    Bob Barker, 94, rushed to hospital in Los Angeles
    Man shot outside TV station in Washington, DC
    More News