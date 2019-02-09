PERSONAL FINANCE

Mayoral task force recommends paying struggling Chicagoans $1,000 a month

EMBED </>More Videos

Some Chicago families could start collecting a thousand-dollar check every month with "no" strings attached.

CHICAGO, Illinois --
Some Chicago families could start collecting a $1,000 check every month with no strings attached. That's the new proposal from a task force created by Mayor Emanuel.

The idea is to break the cycle of poverty. The pilot program would give 1,000 struggling Chicagoans $1,000 a month.

Supporters say people could use the extra cash to cover unexpected emergencies, increase their savings and improve their health.

The money would come from a mix of city funds and charity.

For more information, visit www.economicsecurityil.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financefree stuffpovertyIllinois
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
IRS: Average tax refund down 8.4 percent so far in 2019
Digital Deal of the Day
5 mistakes couples make with their money
Here's what you need to know about filing your taxes
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Mumps outbreak confirmed at ICE detention facility
Thieves swipe suitcase and $700 from car parked in driveway
2nd woman accuses Virginia official of sexual assault
Armed robber with 'very large nose' targets dry cleaner twice
Warren kicks off 2020 campaign: 'This is the fight of our lives'
Heartwarming video shows men helping elderly woman into van
Joy Behar, 'The View' host, under fire for use of blackface
Video released of police-involved shooting in attempt to help man
Show More
What was found in home after deadly drug raid: HPD warrant
Trio wanted for allegedly abusing their dogs
IRS: Average tax refund down 8.4 percent so far in 2019
'50 Shades' suburban home listing includes an adult den
VIDEO: Lost sea otter baby reunites with mother
More News