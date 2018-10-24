Unless you have one of the 15,750,013 tickets that scored at least $2 from Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing, chances are you're planning on ditching your losing ticket.Before you chuck it in the recycling bin, though, you can use it to score a free slice of pizza.Villa Italian Pizza announced a promotion that lasts for one day only on Wednesday: Bring in your losing lottery ticket and get a free slice of pizza.There is a catch: You have to buy a beverage in order to get the free pizza, and it's only while supplies last."While a free slice of pizza isn't a billion dollars, we hope it will still make someone's day!" the restaurant wrote on Facebook.