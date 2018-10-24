MEGA MILLIONS

Mega Millions losers can get free pizza from Villa Italian Kitchen with your ticket and purchase of a beverage

Here's what you should know if you're thinking of playing the Mega Millions. (Julio Cortez/AP Photo)

Unless you have one of the 15,750,013 tickets that scored at least $2 from Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing, chances are you're planning on ditching your losing ticket.

Before you chuck it in the recycling bin, though, you can use it to score a free slice of pizza.

Villa Italian Pizza announced a promotion that lasts for one day only on Wednesday: Bring in your losing lottery ticket and get a free slice of pizza.

There is a catch: You have to buy a beverage in order to get the free pizza, and it's only while supplies last.

"While a free slice of pizza isn't a billion dollars, we hope it will still make someone's day!" the restaurant wrote on Facebook.

