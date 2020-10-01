AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- We finally have a winner!
One winning ticket was sold for a record jackpot that kept climbing after a series of drawings without a winner.
The winning numbers drawn Wednesday for an estimated $47 million were 4 - 11 - 16 - 19 - 27 - 30
The winning ticket was sold at the Pic N Pac 10 on Highway 123 North Bypass in Seguin.
The winner chose the cash value option, which means they'll take a lump sum payout worth $39.8 million.
Even if you didn't choose all six winning numbers, you'll still want to check your ticket.
There are several prizes that still need to be claimed.
While Texas' newest millionaire probably lives somewhere around Seguin, Houstonians have had a stroke of luck in the past with the lottery.
The last time the game had a jackpot winner of more than $30 million was for the May 16, 2018 drawing. That was claimed by a Houston resident who purchased the winning ticket at MJ's All Season Food Store.
The game has also made history before, but it's been a while.
The largest Lotto Texas jackpot in game history was an advertised $145 million prize for the June 19, 2004 drawing. It was sold in El Paso and claimed by VOM Enterprises, Ltd.
Wednesday's winner is only the second in Lotto Texas history for this year. A Laredo resident claimed a prize of $17.5 million for the drawing held on Jan. 15, 2020.
1 winning ticket sold in $47 million Lotto Texas jackpot
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More