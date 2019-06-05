Katy resident wins $1 million prize on scratch ticket

Attention Katy residents: there is a new millionaire among you.Someone in Katy raked in some massive cash through a Texas Lottery scratch ticket.The prizewinning ticket was purchased at Timewise Food Store #833 at 550 W. Grand Parkway S.The scratch ticket game, called Instant Millionaire, offers more than $519 million in total cash prizes, officials said. The $1 million prize won by the Katy resident was the 16th of 40 $1 million top prizes to be claimed.An Instant Millionaire scratch ticket can be purchased for $20, and participants have 1 in 3.2 odds of winning any prize, including break-even prizes, according to lottery officials.The remaining prizes to be claimed in Instant Millionaire include:$2,500,000: 6$1,000,000: 24$25,000: 68$10,000: 544The $1 million prize winner in Katy elected to remain anonymous.