Personal Finance

How to protect yourself from mom and pop shop hack attacks

Hack attacks on small mom and pop shops are becoming more common, but there are things you can do to protect yourself if you like to shop local.

Threat researchers tell Consumer Reports that hackers consider small businesses low-hanging fruit.

Smaller stores often have fewer defenses than Fortune 500 companies, but hold the same valuable personal information.

One small business, Lake Champlain Chocolates, was hit two years ago. They forgot to install a software update the day it was released.

Hackers stole names, addresses, email addresses and credit card numbers from customers who bought chocolates online.

To protect yourself, privacy experts say be stingy with what you share.

Password manager apps are another layer of protection. These apps keep track of all your passwords, and can generate new ones designed to confuse hackers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financehackingstretch your dollarshoppingidentity theft
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News