How to protect yourself from mom and pop shop hack attacks

Hack attacks on small mom and pop shops are becoming more common, but there are things you can do to protect yourself if you like to shop local.Threat researchers tell Consumer Reports that hackers consider small businesses low-hanging fruit.Smaller stores often have fewer defenses than Fortune 500 companies, but hold the same valuable personal information.One small business, Lake Champlain Chocolates, was hit two years ago. They forgot to install a software update the day it was released.Hackers stole names, addresses, email addresses and credit card numbers from customers who bought chocolates online.To protect yourself, privacy experts say be stingy with what you share.Password manager apps are another layer of protection. These apps keep track of all your passwords, and can generate new ones designed to confuse hackers.