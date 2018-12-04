If you're still not done checking items off your Christmas list, you may want to see what's even worth buying before you stock up.
Buying toys for Christmas? Nerdwallet says wait until closer to the actual holiday for deeper discounts.
And shop on Super Saturday. It's the last Saturday of the month when retailers offer steep discounts.
When it comes to Christmas decorations, you'll get the best discounts after the holiday. That's when you'll see items up to 80 percent off. Then save them for next year.
You may even start seeing some discounts as early as Christmas Eve if you need last minute necessities.
Hold off until next month to buy bedding. Retailers typically have the best pricing on bedding and linens during White Sales. Last year, Overstock offered discounts up to 70 percent off.
Don't buy TVs. If you didn't purchase that big screen during Black Friday, then you'll want to wait until January or early February leading into the Super Bowl, when major retailers offer discounts on high-end TVs.
finance stretch your dollar money save money
