Personal Finance

Here's where a lucky new lotto millionaire struck it rich

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- For somebody in The Woodlands, the day just got a whole lot better.

A resident claimed a second-tier prize of $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Instant Millionaire.

Though a resident from The Woodlands claimed the ticket, he or she actually bought it in Houston from the First Stop Food Store at 303 Bayland Ave.

The ticket can be purchased for $20.

The winner will remain anonymous.

This was the 18th of 40 second-tier prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the game.

We know the odds are small when it comes to major jackpots like Mega Millions and Powerball, but what are your chances in this game?

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.20, including break-even prizes.

CHECK THIS OUT: Luckiest places around Houston to buy lotto tickets

RELATED:
Man wins $1 million in the lottery - for the second time
Granddaughter almost tosses $6.5M lottery ticket
Man battling cancer wins $200,000 lottery prize on the way to last chemotherapy treatment
94-year-old veteran almost threw away winning lottery ticket
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financethe woodlandsmoneylottery
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston explosion: Worker's family files wrongful death suit
Live: Impeachment trial of President Trump continues
Baylor student tests negative for coronavirus
ESPN to re-air Kobe Bryant's final NBA game Monday night
H-E-B is awarding a lifetime of free groceries to 1 Texan
Largest Houston-area winery breaks ground
Stars arrive for Oscar nominee luncheon: WATCH LIVE
Show More
Alleged drunk driver charged after good Samaritans hit in crash
Electric fences to ward off wild hogs get neighbors in trouble
Results of warrant could soon expose woman's killer
Family of 5 killed in murder-suicide, deputies say
Mom of two missing kids found in Hawaii with new husband
More TOP STORIES News