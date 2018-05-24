STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Grandma knows best? Timeless advice that could help you save money

EMBED </>More Videos

Remember those tips Grandma used to give on saving money? It looks like they still work. (Shutterstock)

By
Sometimes the best advice is something you've heard from your grandparents or great-grandparents.

Here are five ways people saved money during the Depression that still work today.

First, clean as cheaply as you can. People in the Depression used vinegar and baking soda. Those items are excellent low-cost cleaners.

Second, reuse aluminum foil. Just wash it off and store it. You can also use it to clean your baking dishes instead of steel wool.

Third, use cornmeal to get grease or oil out of fabric or carpet. Cornmeal is going to take longer than other carpet cleaners or stain removers.

It usually takes at least two hours before cornmeal will absorb most of the grease and you can vacuum it.

If you have copper, clean it with ketchup, not fancy cleaning products. The acid in ketchup can shine copper well.

Finally, run errands for people. Back in the day, people were messengers.

These days, sign up to be someone's right-hand through an app like TaskRabbit.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financestretch your dollarsave money
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
5 places you can visit on one tank of gas from Houston
Rating the best food options if you eat breakfast on-the-go
Don't let these tax-free weekend mistakes cost you
Celebrate the Texans victory with these freebies
Shopping on tax-free weekend? Save money with these apps
More stretch your dollar
PERSONAL FINANCE
Digital Deal of the Day
Good news for home buyers: Mortgage rates are down
Rare coin fetches $4.56 million at auction
Your credit score may soon be going up
How safe is your money when you pay your friends with apps?
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Show More
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
More News