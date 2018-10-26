PERSONAL FINANCE

Gift card scam uses bosses' email addresses when phishing

EMBED </>More Videos

A new scam involving gift cards is fooling people by sending emails that appear to come from people they know.

By
CHICAGO, Illinois --
A new phishing scam involving gift cards is fooling people by sending emails that appear to come from their bosses.

As head of the Chicago office of the Better Business Bureau, Steve Bernas hears about scams all the time.

His office even runs a scam tracker on their website.

But he got a firsthand look at the latest phishing scam when it targeted one of his employees, asking her to buy gift cards for other employees.

The email looked like it came from the boss but in fact it came from some overseas scammer.

"If they hit the Better Business Bureau they'll hit anybody," Bernas said.

And they have, sending emails that look like they are from the boss.

"It was like this doesn't seem right, and it wasn't," said Debby Sullo.

Sullo got an email earlier this month that looked like it was from her boss asking her to buy gift cards for other employees but to keep it quiet so it would be a surprise.

She was about to buy them before she got suspicious and called her boss.

"Thank God I wasn't out any money because who knows if you'd ever get it back," she said.

The Better Business Bureau said it's a more sophisticated version of the phishing emails asking you to send money. By posing as the boss and sending the numbers on the gift cards, criminals can buy whatever they want.

"These scammers are doing a little more research getting the name of the CEO or the CFO who is paying the bills," Bernas said.

According the Better Business Bureau, the scam emails are targeting people not only in Chicago but around the country. Tracing where they're coming from however is very difficult.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financescamconsumerphishingbetter business bureauu.s. & worldIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Powerball lottery jackpot at $750M for drawing Saturday
Digital Deal of the Day
Powerball jackpot still up for grabs grows to $750 million
Check your numbers: Powerball drawn for $620M jackpot
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Runaway spool of cable sideswipes driver on I-10
Suspect arrested in connection with mailed pipe bombs
2 more suspicious packages recovered
Gas station clerk who went missing after date found safe
Houston Texans' Will Fuller out for season after tearing ACL
Criminals using fake paper license plates to cover up crimes
Ford recalls nearly 1.3M Focuses because engines can stall
Lost load of gravel creates driving hazard on North Freeway
Show More
Straight-party voters reporting their votes were changed
What a break! Man's fall leads to hospital lottery pool win
Tricky forecast for Halloween when a few storms could develop
Woman with knife stabs 14 children at China school
TIMELINE: Suspect in custody for suspicious packages
More News