Personal Finance

Firefighter waiting for $1,700 stimulus check gets $8.2M deposited in bank account

NEW CHICAGO, Indiana -- An Indiana firefighter became an instant multi-millionaire when his stimulus check ended up having a few extra figures.

Charles Calvin was only supposed to receive $1,700.

"I went to the ATM at the Family Express, and once I withdrew $200 out of my account, I looked at the available balance that was still left in my account. Apparently, my account had $8.2 million in it. I'm like, 'What in the world is going on here?'" Calvin told WGN.

Calvin told another firefighter and they went back to the ATM to try it again, but it showed the same number: a cool $8.2 million.

"I said, 'What kind of truck are you buying me?'" joked Capt. Samuel Vargas.

Knowing something was up, Calvin called his bank, who said it didn't see that amount in his account anymore.

The bank noted his $1,700 stimulus payment was deposited.

But the incident also started to make Calvin wonder if some taxpayers are getting more or less than they should.

"Of course it makes you pause and think what is going on, if there is some kind of clerical error or what have you. They should be on top of it," Calvin said. "It kind of sucks you go from being a millionaire on paper one second, then back to being broke again, but I guess once you're poor, you ain't got nowhere else to go but up."

The Treasury Department is direct depositing stimulus payments into many Americans' accounts, but obviously, you shouldn't expect to see millions.

A tool to track when you can expect to get your money will be launched by the IRS on Friday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeindianamoneycoronavirusstimulus fundsu.s. & worldcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot and killed while 4-year-old son slept in his apartment
4 dead after multiple shootings across Houston overnight
Where to get tested for COVID-19 without symptoms
Beaches in unincorporated areas of Galveston Co. are reopened
Pleasantly cool until the weekend but storms return Sunday
Obama to endorse Biden's campaign Tuesday
93-year-old woman has beer plea answered
Show More
Trump says he'll decide on easing COVID-19 guidelines, not governors
Where first responders can eat for free during pandemic
Where is coronavirus in Houston? Check zip code tracker map
If working from home is running up your bills, try this
Not driving much? Check your idle car for these problems
More TOP STORIES News