Someone in New York is now a multi-millionaire after winning the $294 million Powerball jackpot.
That's probably not what folks in Texas want to hear, but there's still reason to check the winning numbers, which are 5-25-38-52-67. The red Powerball is 24.
It turns out two people in Texas won $50,000. A third person won that plus the Power Play, which bumps up the winnings to $100,000.
The Powerball has reset to $40 million. The next drawing is Saturday.
If you didn't get any of the prizes, try your luck at another game.
The Mega Millions jackpot is now at $348 million. That drawing is on Friday.
Related Topics:
financepowerballtexas newslotteryTexas
financepowerballtexas newslotteryTexas