Powerball Results: Winning $294M ticket sold in New York as some Texans cash in

The big winner of Powerball was in New York, but some Texans won big prizes, too.

Someone in New York is now a multi-millionaire after winning the $294 million Powerball jackpot.

That's probably not what folks in Texas want to hear, but there's still reason to check the winning numbers, which are 5-25-38-52-67. The red Powerball is 24.

It turns out two people in Texas won $50,000. A third person won that plus the Power Play, which bumps up the winnings to $100,000.

The Powerball has reset to $40 million. The next drawing is Saturday.

If you didn't get any of the prizes, try your luck at another game.

The Mega Millions jackpot is now at $348 million. That drawing is on Friday.
