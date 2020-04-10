Coronavirus crisis: What you need to know about refunds for flights, cruises and concerts

The U.S. government now says airlines must refund passengers whose flights were canceled or significantly delayed.
As for cruises, many companies are giving travelers the option of a 100% cash refund or putting the credit toward a future cruise, along with other incentives.
Allstate, American Family to return $800M to customers as people drive less amid COVID-19
Movie theater subscription services are pausing billing.
If you had a wedding or special event planned, most venues will provide a refund -- but read your contract carefully to be sure.
Fans with tickets to concerts and shows should check the internet for information on cancelations, which will require a refund, or keep your ticket for a later date.