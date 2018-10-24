PERSONAL FINANCE

Powerball drawing: Jackpot worth estimated $620 million

Didn't win Mega Millions? Try your hand at Powerball!

So you didn't win the $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot and you didn't get that $3 million prize ticket sold in San Antonio.

Don't worry, lottery playing friends. The Powerball is here for you.

The numbers drawn on Wednesday night are 3, 21, 45, 53, 56 and Powerball 22.
The Powerball jackpot is worth $620 million. It has a cash value of $354.3 million.

Powerball tickets cost $2.

Being a lottery loser may actually pay off, if you love pizza. Mega Millions losers can get free pizza from Villa Italian Kitchen with their ticket and a beverage purchase.

RELATED: No winner in Saturday's Powerball drawing; jackpot now worth an estimated $620 million

In the meantime, need a place to go buy your lotto ticket?

Start with these luckiest places around Houston.

Even if you take the cash payout of $904 million, you'll still have a nice chunk of change.



Be lotto literate. Check out these stories before you play.

  • LOTTO FEVER: Should you join an office pool?
  • Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots 2018: Things you need to consider if you win
  • 10 largest jackpots in history
