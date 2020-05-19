Personal Finance

Billionaire Mark Cuban calls for government to send Americans $1,000 every 2 weeks

Billionaire Mark Cuban wants the government to give more money to Americans to help bolster the economy.

Cuban is a member of the White House advisory group dedicated to reopening the country--the group is officially called the Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups.

Cuban said the government should give every household $1,000 every two weeks for the next two months. The catch is that all of that money must be spent.

"People are saving more and spending less. We need to inspire people to spend more. We need to create consumer demand," Cuban said.

He said because of the uncertainty, Americans are holding onto their money more than usual--which is detrimental to our overall economy.

"We're not gong to have an economy without consumer demand," Cuban said.

Cuban did not say if he had received any feedback from President Donald Trump or anyone else in the administration about this idea.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeeconomycoronavirusstimulus funds
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Good Samaritan pulls child from wreckage of deadly crash
Pier 1 Imports to close all stores, cease retail operations
Man on motorcycle led chase of up to 100 mph before deadly crash
Houston Museum of Natural Science reopens
Some stimulus payments coming via prepaid debit cards
Annie Glenn, widow of U.S. Sen. John Glenn, dies at 100
NASA/SpaceX mission takes giant step forward before launch
Show More
Judges give renters more time as eviction ban ends 
Houstonians held positive outlook on economy before COVID
Popular radio DJ killed in crash with 18-wheeler
Bond waived for suspect days before killing 80-year-old
Brides, venues struggle as COVID forces cancellations
More TOP STORIES News