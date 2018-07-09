STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Cash, gas rewards and free travel: These are the credit cards with the best perks

How to choose the right credit card for you.

If you're thinking about getting a credit card, Forbes recommends finding one that matches your needs.

Are you looking for zero percent APR on balance transfers? Those types of cards are good for getting rid of high-interest rates that you can't pay in full each month.

Need something to give you frequent-flyer miles? If you fly a lot or travel often on a particular airline, this may be a good card for you to rack up those miles.

What about earning cash back?

Forbes says cash back is the holy grail of credit card rewards. Cash back on purchases is just like getting free money.

Finally, check out gas rewards credit cards.

With high gas prices right now, we could all benefit from this type of credit card and get cash back at gas stations.

