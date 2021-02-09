Additional $2.6 million approved to help Harris County families facing eviction

HARRIS COUNTY (KTRK) -- More rent relief will soon be on the way for Harris County families facing eviction.
Harris County Commissioners Court announced Tuesday that it approved an additional $2.6 million to speed up rent relief to residents who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It's estimated the money will help about 304 families.
The program requires area landlords to participate. Landlords must agree to waive late fees/penalties and not pass court fees to the tenant in order for renters to be eligible.
The relief program was approved at the Jan. 26 commissioners court meeting.
The Harris County Community Services Department will administer the application and approval process for this round of funding.
Residents can apply by taking the COVID-19 event survey online on the Harris County Community Services Department website or on readyharris.org.
SEE ALSO: Houston and Harris County rent relief delayed until March
The $2.6 million comes from the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs Grant Program set aside specifically for COVID-19 relief.
Last year, commissioners approved $30 million in general funds to support Harris County residents who fell behind on their mortgage and rent due to the impact of pandemic.
The state has also launched its rent relief website.
The Texas Rent Relief Program is expected to have emergency money available to help renters pay rent and utility bills, even if they are past due starting as far back as March 13, 2020.
Both landlords and tenants can apply.
The online and phone system opens for applications on Feb. 15 at 8 a.m.
If you think you'll need help filing an application under the state program, call 1-833-9TX-RENT (1-833-989-7368).
The video above is from a previous story ABC13 filed following one Harris County woman's message to officials pleading for help with rent relief.
READ ALSO: Texas tenants behind on rent will soon be able to access $1.3B assistance program
Follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Additional $2.6 million approved to help Harris County families facing eviction
CORONAVIRUS HELP
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News