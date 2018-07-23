This is called a mock juror. They help attorneys prepare for trial by reading through cases and giving their feedback.
Ejury.com has been around for 18 years.
Qualifications are the same as if you were going to the courthouse. After you answer an extensive questionnaire, you just have to wait for a case to become available.
You can earn $5 to $60 or more per case that you complete, depending on the mock juror website you choose.
There are scams out there, so make sure you never pay to sign up, and don't give out any financial information.
Here are four more ways to make quick cash without ever leaving your home, according to The Penny Hoarder.
Online surveys
Try Swagbucks. You'll get free gift cards for taking surveys, watching videos, shopping online, and much more.
Download the Paribus app
Instead of deleting emails, you can use Paribus. It's a tool that scans through your emails for receipts.
If it finds one from its retailers, it will track down the price. If there's a price drop, it will get you a refund for the difference.
Inbox Dollars
Inbox Dollars will pay you to watch movie previews, plus you get an instant $5 just for signing up.
Download the Foap app
Foap allows you to turn your smartphone photos into cash.
Take a good quality photo and upload it to Foap. If someone buys the license to your photo for $10, you make $5.
If you sell 20 photos making $5 at a time, that's an easy $100.
