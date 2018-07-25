PERSONAL FINANCE

Check your tickets: 2 Texans are now millionaires after Tuesday's lottery drawing

At least two people in Texas are waking up millionaires. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Even though someone in San Jose, California, won the $522 million Mega Millions jackpot, it's still worth checking your lottery tickets here in Texas.

In case you missed Tuesday's winning Mega Millions numbers: 1, 2, 4, 19, 29 with a Megaball of 20.

One person in Gun Barrel City, southwest of Dallas, won $3 million. Another Texan won $1 million.

Several others won smaller cash prizes, so check your tickets!
