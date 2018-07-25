Even though someone in San Jose, California, won the $522 million Mega Millions jackpot, it's still worth checking your lottery tickets here in Texas.
In case you missed Tuesday's winning Mega Millions numbers: 1, 2, 4, 19, 29 with a Megaball of 20.
One person in Gun Barrel City, southwest of Dallas, won $3 million. Another Texan won $1 million.
Several others won smaller cash prizes, so check your tickets!
