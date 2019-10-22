Personal Finance

Churches help forgive more than $5M in medical debt for nearly 6,000 families

CHICAGO, Illinois -- More than $5 million in medical debt has been wiped out for nearly 6,000 families in Chicago.

New York-based nonprofit RIP Medical Debt Relief worked with local churches to forgive the debt.

One of the churches that pitched in was Trinity United Church of Christ. They raised $38,000 to buy all that debt at pennies on the dollar.

The medical debt of each of the 5,888 families averaged just over $900.

Church leaders announced the gift during a press conference on Sunday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeillinoismedicalchurchu.s. & worlddebt
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Clerk beaten during Family Dollar robbery
Where to watch the World Series for free in Houston
Cyclist dies after saving fiancée from oncoming car
Championship weather is in the forecast for Game 1 of the World Series
3-year-old found after woman threatened to kill him: Police
16-year-old Astros fan to live her dream at World Series
Family of sex trafficked girl hopes her death saves others
Show More
Mother fighting to find Air Force son a bone marrow donor
Man escapes back of police car before being tackled by police
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker': Watch the final trailer
How to get your home ready for cooler weather
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
More TOP STORIES News