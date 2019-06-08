Personal Finance

$530 million Mega Millions winning ticket sold in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- A $530 million Mega Millions jackpot ticket was sold in San Diego, according to the California Lottery Friday night.

The single winning ticket matched all six numbers to win the estimated jackpot of $530 million with a cash option of $345.2 million. It's the largest jackpot won since the $1.5 billion jackpot last October, and the seventh largest in the history of the game.

The ticket was sold at Sorrento Deli Mart, located a short walk from the famous Torrey Pines Golf Course.

The winning numbers are: 17-19-27-40-68 Mega Ball: 2

The jackpot had been rolling since it was last won in Missouri on March 12.

In addition to the jackpot-winning ticket, there were 1,711,340 other winning tickets at all prize levels. Three tickets matched the five white balls to win the game's $1 million second prize; they were sold in Arizona, California and Washington.

The next drawing on Tuesday, June 11, resets to its starting value of $40 million.

Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Drawings are held at 11 p.m. ET | 10 p.m. CT | 8 p.m. PT every Tuesday and Friday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financejackpotu.s. & worldmega millionslottery
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News