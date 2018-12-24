NEW YORK --It could be a very merry Christmas for someone in the next Mega Millions drawing.
There were no big winners on Friday night so the jackpot has now climbed to more than $320 million for the next drawing on Christmas night.
There have been five jackpot wins so far in 2018.
A single ticket was sold in South Carolina in October for the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, $1.5 billion.
But the winner of that prize has not yet claimed it.
Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
