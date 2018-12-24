MEGA MILLIONS

$320 million up for grabs in next Mega Millions drawing Christmas night

EMBED </>More Videos

The jackpot for the next Mega Millions drawing now stands at $320 million.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
It could be a very merry Christmas for someone in the next Mega Millions drawing.

There were no big winners on Friday night so the jackpot has now climbed to more than $320 million for the next drawing on Christmas night.

There have been five jackpot wins so far in 2018.

A single ticket was sold in South Carolina in October for the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, $1.5 billion.

But the winner of that prize has not yet claimed it.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

RELATED: Things you need to consider if you win a mega jackpot
RELATED: Luckiest places around Houston to buy lotto tickets

RELATED: The 10 largest lottery jackpots of all time and their winners

RELATED: The biggest Mega Millions, Powerball drawings ever
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financemega millionslotterymoneyjackpotNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MEGA MILLIONS
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Pearland
Powerball Results: Winning numbers for $750M lottery jackpot
What a break! Man's fall leads to hospital lottery pool win
Powerball lottery jackpot at $750M for drawing Saturday
More mega millions
PERSONAL FINANCE
Digital Deal of the Day
Gift card you just bought may have already been spent
Bank surprises single mom and pays off $150K in student loans
13 Investigates: Earth-friendly recycling becoming more costly
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Officers expected to recover after fiery crash in SE Houston
Child killed and many displaced after apartment fire in SW Houston
Wall GoFundMe hits $16 million, but how would US get money?
Armed bystanders open fire on suspected shoplifters
Father of Marine impaled in Pasadena car crash speaks out
Indonesia searches for tsunami victims as death toll hits 373
Massive grass fire at I-45 Gulf Freeway in Galveston County
Couple accused of punching trooper, throwing soiled underwear
Show More
Drink up! It's National Eggnog Day
FDA warns consumers about bacteria found in avocados
Last-minute shopping? These retailers are open Christmas Eve
Tom Hanks surprises fans at In-N-Out
Burglar dresses up as Rudolph then breaks into store
More News