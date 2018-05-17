PERSONAL FINANCE

$30 million Lottery Texas ticket sold in Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Check your tickets! A $30 million lotto ticket has been sold in the Houston area. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Check your lottery tickets carefully. One sold in the Houston area is worth $30 million!



The Texas Lottery website says the $30 million ticket was sold at MJ's All Season Food Store on Lee near Greens Road in northeast Houston, not far from Bush Airport.

According to the Texas Lottery Commission, the store is eligible for $300,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The winner also opted for a cash option when he or she bought the ticket, meaning they will get $20.3 million.
SEE MORE: Luckiest places around Houston to buy lotto tickets

That ticket matched all 6 numbers drawn Wednesday night: 20-24-27-37-39-41

The Lotto Texas jackpot hasn't been won since at least January.

EMBED More News Videos

Top five lucky stores to buy your lottery ticket

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financelotterymoneyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Digital Deal of the Day
Good news for home buyers: Mortgage rates are down
Rare coin fetches $4.56 million at auction
Your credit score may soon be going up
How safe is your money when you pay your friends with apps?
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News