$2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Texas never claimed

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- The person who bought a Powerball ticket worth $2 million is out of luck.A Quick Pick ticket matching five of the six numbers drawn for the Oct. 27, 2018 drawing was purchased at Valero Corner Store located at 603 Harvey Road, in College Station, but the $2 million prize was never claimed.The deadline to claim the prize was April 25 at 5 p.m. CT."We encourage our Powerball players to take another look at their ticket, check the numbers again and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket and contact us," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.The winning ticket with Power Play matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (8-12-13-19-27), but not the Powerball number (4). The Power Play number was 3.A ticket holder forfeits any claim to a prize for a draw game after the expiration of the 180th day following the draw date. According to the Texas Lottery, the deadline may be extended for a period of time for certain eligible military personnel.Unclaimed prizes revert back to the state for programs authorized by the Texas Legislature.