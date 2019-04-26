Personal Finance

$2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Texas never claimed

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- The person who bought a Powerball ticket worth $2 million is out of luck.

A Quick Pick ticket matching five of the six numbers drawn for the Oct. 27, 2018 drawing was purchased at Valero Corner Store located at 603 Harvey Road, in College Station, but the $2 million prize was never claimed.

The deadline to claim the prize was April 25 at 5 p.m. CT.

"We encourage our Powerball players to take another look at their ticket, check the numbers again and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket and contact us," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.

The winning ticket with Power Play matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (8-12-13-19-27), but not the Powerball number (4). The Power Play number was 3.

A ticket holder forfeits any claim to a prize for a draw game after the expiration of the 180th day following the draw date. According to the Texas Lottery, the deadline may be extended for a period of time for certain eligible military personnel.

Unclaimed prizes revert back to the state for programs authorized by the Texas Legislature.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financetexas newsmoneylottery
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News